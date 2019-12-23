Trending :
Tirupati: Farmers Day celebrated at RASS-KVK

Highlights

Tirupati: RASS-Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) organised Farmers Day on Monday in which senior scientist Dr S Sreenivasulu explained the importance of the day being celebrated on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. He also briefed about the activities of KVK for the benefit of farmers and emphasised the importance of organic farming, soil health management, seed production in various important crops and integrated farming system.

Dr V Divya, scientist, explained the farmers about the cultivation of minor and major millets and their importance in daily diet. Another scientist A Padmaja explained different types of medicinal plants and their importance in the farmers health point of view. Dr AB Srilatha, scientist, has dwelled on the importance of millets and their value added products like Ragi laddu, multi nutrient malt etc., Scientists PS Sudhakar, T Ramu Kumar and about 80 farmers attended the programme.

