Tirupati: Frequent transfers of temple staff raise eyebrows

Tirupati: The frequent internal transfers of staff including Archakas working in the famous Srikalahasti devasthanam have been causing dismay in the temple circles and has become a major issue of discussion in the town. According to the reliable sources of the temple administration, internal transfers were made at least 28 times during the last one-year and these transfers were made earlier this week also.

These frequent transfers have been affecting the morale of staff besides derailing the temple administration.

There are 13 major temples in the state which fall under 6A category.

The temples which crossed an annual income of Rs 200 crore along with some other parameters will fall under this category. Normally, internal transfers are made once in 2-3 years in these temples. But contrary to this, Srikalahasti Devasthanam administration has been issuing transfer orders as and when they wish, making the staff puzzled about their working place almost every day.

The employees were of the view that it takes minimum 2-3 months for anyone to understand the duties and responsibilities of any particular seat. But not even giving that time to the staff, the transfers are made almost twice a month with which the administration of the temple affairs are seriously hit.

The staff were saying that their seniority and designations are being taken into consideration in the transfers. Even the transfers of Archakas are being made in violation of the guidelines and seniors are being sent to affiliated temples. Political involvement was said to be the major reason for these unjustified frequent transfers. However, a few trust board members have commented that the board was never informed about any of the transfers. They too agreed that the staff was demoralised and a sense of uncertainty prevails on them at all times about their postings.

It may be recalled that such a major temple did not have a regular Executive Officer for almost the last one-and-half years. Though it has been getting huge income and the number of devotees visiting the temple have been increasing with every passing day, the Endowments department was showing apathy in posting a regular EO.