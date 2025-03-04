Tirupati hosts pioneering Green Hydrogen plant

Tirupati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has virtually inaugurated Hero Future Energies’ (HFE) pioneering Green Hydrogen plant at Rockman Industries in Tirupati on Monday. Congratulating Hero Future Energies and Rockman Industries on bringing the Green Hydrogen Plant, the Chief Minister said that with its strong industrial base and progressive energy policies, Andhra Pradesh is well-positioned to lead India’s green hydrogen revolution. “This project marks another step towards our state’s clean energy future, leveraging our abundant renewable resources and growing industrial demand,” he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated the State's commitment to spearheading India’s green energy revolution, aligning with its Swarnandhra Vision 2047, which aims to position Andhra Pradesh as a global hub for renewable energy and green hydrogen production. He emphasised the government's determination to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, supporting India’s Net-Zero by 2070 goal while enhancing energy security and reducing crude oil imports.

Highlighting the State’s proactive approach, the Chief Minister pointed out that the Integrated Clean Energy (ICE) Policy, introduced in October 2024, envisions adding over 160 GW of renewable energy capacity and attracting investments worth approximately Rs10 trillion ($118.95 billion) over the next five years.

The policy also prioritises green hydrogen production, electrolyser manufacturing, and infrastructure for hydrogen-powered mobility.

“With our vast coastal advantages, deep-sea ports, and robust logistics network, the State is uniquely positioned to become a hub for green hydrogen exports, catering to domestic and global markets.

The successful demonstration of hydrogen blending at Rockman Industries is just the beginning, and we look forward to scaling up these efforts. I assure all investors that Andhra Pradesh will continue to support clean energy projects, ensuring a prosperous, greener future for all,” the CM said. The newly inaugurated plant integrates green hydrogen blending with PNG/LPG for industrial furnace applications, significantly reducing carbon emissions and setting a new benchmark for India’s energy transition. The scalable model introduced in Tirupati holds potential for replication across other hard-to-abate industries, both in Andhra Pradesh and nationwide.

Equipped with a 300 kW PEM electrolyser powered by a 1.1 MWp rooftop solar plant, the facility blends 8-10% hydrogen with LPG and 3% with PNG. The Rs 1,000 crore investment provides employment to 2000 workers. The plant produces 25 TPA of green hydrogen, expandable to 54 TPA, reducing 206 TPA of CO₂ emissions annually while releasing 190-195 TPA of oxygen into the atmosphere, achieving an 8-10% CO₂ emission reduction.

Rahul Munjal, Founder CMD of Hero Future Energies, described the project as a major step toward industrial decarbonisation. The unique blending of green hydrogen with LNG offers industries an innovative pathway to reduce emissions. Ujjwal Munjal, Managing Director of Rockman Industries, expressed pride in hosting the landmark initiative in partnership with Hero Future Energies, underscoring their commitment to reducing carbon footprints and driving eco-friendly innovation in the automotive components industry.

The virtual inauguration ceremony, held from Amaravati, was attended by key dignitaries, including Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, Industries Secretary Dr N Yuvaraj, and CEO of APEDB CM Saikanth Varma, while Joint Collector Shubham Bansalm, global CEO of HFE Srinivas Ayyar, CEO of Rockman Industries Koushik Manna and others participated from the plant at Pagali.