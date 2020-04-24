Tirupati: IISER-T helps SVIMS by sharing its RT-PCR machine

Tirupati: To support the efforts of the state government in fighting the coronavirus, the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Tirupati (IISER-T) has been sharing its RT-PCR (Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) machine with the VRD lab in SVIMS. RT-PCR machines are the primary testing machines for Covid-19 and this enabled SVIMS to conduct more tests per day. On an average 150 tests can be done using one machine.



The Institute has prepared 100 litres of hand sanitisers with 99.8 per cent propanol as per WHO norms and distributed to the Covid warriors. Several migrant labourers were housed at IISER Yerpedu campus and the Institute authorities have counselled them to ease their stress.

The Director of IISER-T Prof KN Ganesh and Registrar Dr CP Mohan Kumar have said that these labourers were also provided with soap and sanitisers to maintain personal hygiene. With the help of Srikalahasti MLA B Madhusudan Reddy and District Collector N Bharat Gupta, the Institute could arrange ration and food twice a day to the needy with the help of TTD.

On academic front, the Director said, they have taken up academic activities online with full swing. IISER Tirupati is following the regular academic curriculum and 80 percent of the students are attending online classes for various courses. The data of online academic attendance is also being sent to Ministry of Human Resource Development on weekly basis.