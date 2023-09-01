Tirupati: JSP to conduct social service programmes on Sept 2

Tirupati: On the occasion of Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan’s birthday which falls on September 2, the party activists will organise various social service programmes.



Undivided Chittoor district JSP president Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad said that the party fulfilling its social responsibility, decided to celebrate the birthday with service oriented programmes.

In a statement here on Thursday, Hariprasad said party leaders and activists including Veera Mahilalu (women activists) conduct blood donation camps, visit social welfare hostels to provide books, dress and stationary items to the inmates. The party will organise a common lunch in Relli village in the district, he said.