  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati: JSP to conduct social service programmes on Sept 2

Janasena party leader Pawan Kalyan
x

Janasena party leader Pawan Kalyan

Highlights

On the occasion of Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan’s birthday which falls on September 2, the party activists will organise various social service programmes.

Tirupati: On the occasion of Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan’s birthday which falls on September 2, the party activists will organise various social service programmes.

Undivided Chittoor district JSP president Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad said that the party fulfilling its social responsibility, decided to celebrate the birthday with service oriented programmes.

In a statement here on Thursday, Hariprasad said party leaders and activists including Veera Mahilalu (women activists) conduct blood donation camps, visit social welfare hostels to provide books, dress and stationary items to the inmates. The party will organise a common lunch in Relli village in the district, he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X