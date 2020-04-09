Tirupati: Kasturba Gandhi Trust distributes 400 essential commodities kits to scribes

Tirupati: City-based Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust led by Dr P C Rayulu On Wednesday distributed 400 essential commodities kits to all working journalists, who are in the field to fight against coronavirus, of temple city in association with the Press Club.

The kit consist of five kgs rice, a kg dal, one litre oil, a kg salt and mirchi powder along with sanitiser and mask. Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and MLC Y Srinivasul Reddy have distributed the kits to media personnel on Press Club premises.

Speaking on the occasion, Karunakar Reddy and Srinivasul Reddy appreciated Dr P C Rayulu for the gesture at the crisis period of pandemic.

Dr Rayulu said that the trust has come forward to express its solidarity at this critical juncture. He appreciated all personnel who involved in this health crisis for their relentless efforts. The trust has come forward to distribute kits to 400 members of the Press Club.