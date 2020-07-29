Tirupati: Krea University partners with Kauvery Hospital

Tirupati: Krea University has inked a partnership with Kauvery Hospital to operate and maintain a health centre and pharmacy at its campus in Sri City. The partnership also brings with it a bouquet of specialised health services, in line with the university's focus on providing high quality support for the health and wellbeing of Krea students, faculty and staff said Puthan Ramesh, Chief Administrative Officer of Krea University Campus.

The Krea campus health centre, managed by Kauvery Hospital will have a dedicated general practitioner and occupational health nurses on duty, with the doctor available over call 24x7, ensuring that all medical requests and emergencies are swiftly dealt with. The health centre will also have a BLS ambulance with round-the-clock service availability and routine first aid facilities.

The partnership also brings forth holistic healthcare management which could include Continuous Medical Education on a monthly basis, rendering professional advice to the campus administration in safety and hygiene practices.

The students and members of the staff at Krea shall be entitled to avail treatment for any diseases at any of the Kauvery Hospitals in Tamil Nadu including treatment for Covid-19.