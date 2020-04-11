Tirupati: MCT arranges mobile markets in 11 Divisions in Red Zone

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation of Trupati (MCT) has arranged five mobile vegetable markets to supply required vegetables to people who were living in corona positive diagnosed areas.

Commissioner P S Girisha took the initiation in arranging these mobile vegetable markets. Now, every day these mobile vegetable truck vendors are selling vegetables in 11 divisions which are declared as red zone in the city. Officials are taking all necessary precautions to maintain physical distance between people during the vegetables selling.

In addition, the commissioner is planning to extend this facility in all the areas of the city to avoid congestion at rythu bazaars.