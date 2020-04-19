Tirupati: MLA Bumana Karunakar Reddy distributes essentials to water works staff

Tirupati: MLA Bumana Karunakar Reddy along with Municipal Corporation Commissioner P S Girisha distributed essentials worth about Rs three lakh to 600 corporation water works employees here on Saturday.



Municipal Contractors Association on humanitarian ground provided the essentials for fee distribution to water works staff.

Karunakar Reddy also distributed essentials to the poor living in Suraiakatta and Yasodha Nagar slum area.

YSRCP leader Sekhar arranged the supply of essentials to the poor.

Government Degree College Lecturers Association through CPM activists distributed essentials including 5 kgs rice, dal, oil and vegetable to 150 daily wage earners who lost work due to lockdown, in Tarakarama nagar near Renigunta.

Three women farmers from Siddaiagunta village, Majulamma,

Nagabhushanamma and Munemma arranged 150 food packets for distribution to poor in Yerpedu and also to the migrant labour from Bihar living in Pangur.

Tirupati Chamber of Commerce provided essentials to Safai workers working in Tirupati Railway station.