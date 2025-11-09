Tirupati MP demands Rs 5 lakh compensation to flood affected families

Tirupati: Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy on Saturday visited flood-affected areas of Satyavedu constituency after the breach of Rayala Cheruvu near Ollur village caused severe damage in Kalathuru, Kalathuru Harijanawada, and Patapalem villages.

The MP inspected damaged houses and interacted with villagers to understand their hardships. Deeply moved by the heart-wrenching scenes in the affected areas, Gurumoorthy assured the residents that the government would stand by them during this difficult time and promised to formulate a comprehensive rehabilitation plan. He reminded the villagers that Rs 20 lakh had already been released from his MP funds to support immediate relief and emergency operations. Gurumoorthy also reviewed ongoing sanitation work in the affected villages and instructed officials to take all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

Calling upon the state government to provide compensation of Rs 5 lakh to each affected family, Gurumoorthy warned that if the government attempted to announce meagre relief measures as a mere formality, the YSRCP would launch a strong protest on behalf of the victims.