Tirupati MP demands Vande Bharat sleeper train to Vizag

Tirupati: The demand for Vande Bharat service between Tirupati and Visakhapatnam has come to the fore once again with MP Dr M Gurumoorthy’s mention during the zero hour of Lok Sabha on Monday. He addressed critical railway issues in Tirupati region in Lok Sabha and raised several demands. The MP highlighted the need for improved infrastructure and new services to ease the burden on existing routes and enhance passenger convenience.

Gurumoorthy urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to introduce Vande Bharat sleeper service between the two stations, saying that it would offer faster and more comfortable travel options for passengers, particularly pilgrims and tourists frequently traveling between these two important cities.

He also proposed introduction of new train services between Tirupati and Varanasi-Ayodhya, which would greatly benefit pilgrims traveling to these holy sites. Additionally, a MEMU service between Tirupati, Nellore and Kadapa was recommended to assist daily commuters. The MP also drew attention to the traffic congestion caused by a narrow underpass at Gudur’s Ambedkar Nagar, suggesting its expansion to alleviate transport difficulties for locals.

Gurumoorthy also emphasised the urgent need for a third railway line between Renigunta and Gudur, pointing out that the growing rail traffic necessitates additional capacity. This new line would help decongest existing routes and ensure faster and more efficient travel.

In addition, the MP called for the speedy completion of Pudi-Yerpedu railway line, which would improve local connectivity and support the economic development of the region. Gurumoorthy urged restoration of railway stoppages at Venkatagiri, Naidupet and Sullurpet stations, which were removed during Covid-19 pandemic. Restoring these stops would significantly benefit daily commuters and improve regional accessibility.