Tirupati MP seeks CBI probe on Tirumala Parakamani row

Tirupati: Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy has called for a CBI probe and a Supreme Court–monitored Judicial Commission into the Tirumala Parakamani controversy, escalating demands for a transparent investigation into allegations surrounding the temple’s offerings.

In letters addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Justice of India Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Gurumoorthy argued that central intervention was essential to protect the sanctity of Tirumala Temple and restore devotees’ trust. He said only an impartial national-level inquiry could ‘uncover the truth’ and prevent religious faith from being dragged into political disputes.

Condemning the allegations of theft and misuse of offerings raised by the Chandrababu Naidu – led State government, the MP described them as ‘unsubstantiated’ and politically motivated. “These claims lack credible evidence and due process, tarnishing the faith of 1.2 billion Hindus who view Tirumala as the spiritual heart of Lord Venkateswara,” he wrote. He underlined that the Parakamani – the collection of offerings from millions of pilgrims, should not be weaponised for partisan gain.

Gurumoorthy cautioned that such allegations risk eroding communal harmony and undermining trust in religious institutions. A CBI investigation, he argued, would ensure transparency in handling offerings, while a Judicial Commission headed by a Supreme Court judge would provide a process ‘beyond reproach.’

The MP’s intervention follows the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s recent order directing the state CID to probe a 2023 incident linked to the controversy. YSRCP leaders have criticised the move, alleging bias in a state-led investigation amid ongoing political tensions.