Tirupati: NAAC team lauds Nagari Government Degree College for adopting best practices

Tirupati : The NAAC peer team visited the Government Degree College, Nagari, to assess the performance of the institution on Wednesday and Thursday. Principal Dr R Venugopal made a powerpoint presentation about the activities and performance of the college at different levels followed by the presentation by the IQAC (Internal Quality Assessment Cell)

coordinator Murali Mohan Reddy on the progress of college on various aspects related to the 7 criteria of NAAC assessment and by various departments.

The team comprises its Chairperson Dr Shailesh Zala, former Vice Chancellor MK Bhavnagar University, Ahmadabad, Gujarat, Member Coordinator Dr Ujjwal Singh, Professor, University of Delhi, Delhi and Member Dr Ayyapillai Selvakumar, former Principal, Popes College, Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu.

The NAAC team, divided into three groups and visited all the departments and also the facilities on the first day.

During their visits, they appreciated faculty efforts and the students as well as maintaining the department records and creative posters displaying the curriculum activities and further development of programmes. The team lauded the best practices of adopted by various departments such as Endowment/Proficiency prizes, certificate programmes, capacity building programmes, peer group evaluation, Commerce Knowledge Centre, know a plant daily, Nakshatravanam and Green Cadet. The team also visited the college library where the NAAC team verified the records, journals, and internet facility available for students for knowledge enhancement and later they had interaction with parents, alumni and students.

NAAC team also covered various facilities including indoor and outdoor stadiums, gymnasium, open gymnasium, open auditorium, waste management pits, water harvesting measures, ramp for physically challenged and botanical garden.

The peer team was also impressed with students' cultural programmes in traditional dances, folk dances, drums, kolatam and folk songs.

On the concluding day of inspection on Thursday, the NAAC team verified records of various student support services like Career Guidance, Counselling, Placement, Women Empowerment, e-learning centre etc and interacted with the coordinators of various wings and committees.

The peer team interacted with the non-teaching staff and cross-checked the records maintained by the different sections of office before concluding the two-day inspection. Regional Joint Director Dr P Babu and Vice Principal Dr M Bhaskar Raju were also present.