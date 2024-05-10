5 yoga techniques to aid in better glucose control

Particularly for people managing diabetes, yoga has many benefits beyond mere physical relaxation. Many health professionals advocate yoga as a means of managing diabetes due to its potential benefits in lowering blood sugar and blood pressure levels as well as improving circulation. If you do this regularly, you may lower your risk of cardiovascular disease and other diabetes complications.



Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose

Relaxation is facilitated by this restorative inversion. When you relax, your stress levels go down, which means your blood sugar and blood pressure go down as well. It has the potential to improve circulation, give you more energy, and alleviate headaches.

Muscles worked: hamstrings, pelvic muscles, lower back, front torso, and back of the neck

How to do this?

1.Gather a blanket or towel and fold it up to use as a seat.

2.Lean against a wall on your right side while you sit.

3.To get into a flat back position, swing your legs up the wall as you roll over onto your back. Turn your torso so that it forms a right angle with the wall.

4.Sit with your back against the wall if at all feasible.

5.Straighten up your shoulders, jaw, and throat.

6.With your palms facing up, extend your arms to the side.

7.Hold this position for five to fifteen minutes.

8.Gently lower your legs to the side to release.

Reclining Bound Angle Pose



If you're feeling anxious, try this restorative pose. You may find that your blood pressure and sugar levels drop as a result of this pose's stress-relieving effects. The kidneys, bladder, and abdominal organs are also believed to be stimulated.

Muscles worked: adductors, groin muscles, pelvic muscles, and psoas

How to do this?

1.Sitting down, clasp your hands behind your head. You should stand with your legs wide apart.

2.For extra support, you can put a bolster under your knees.

3.Gently slouch down until your torso is parallel to the floor.

4.Let go of tension in your hip region.

5.Hold your hands at your sides, palms facing up.

6.Gently increasing the stretch in your hips and legs is also possible by pressing down on your thighs.

7.For as long as ten minutes, hold this position.

8.Pressing your knees together and lifting with your hands will release you. Gently rise to a sitting position.

Seated Forward Bend



The forward bend in this pose has therapeutic benefits. It may assist in alleviating anxiety, headaches, and exhaustion in addition to reducing blood pressure and encouraging weight loss.

Muscles worked: pelvic muscles, erector spinae, gluteus maximus and gastrocnemius

How to do this?

1.Stretch your legs out wide and sit on the edge of a folded blanket.

2.To help steady yourself, you can put something under your knees.

3.Picture yourself leaning your toes back towards your shins as you press the bottoms of your feet against a wall.

4.Straighten your back, relax your shoulders, and open your heart center.

5.Bend forward and hinge at the hips.

6.Gently bring your hands to your feet and pause when you find a position that is comfortable for you. It is proper to fold your torso into your legs.

7.Lean your chin close to your heart.

8.For a maximum of three minutes, hold the position.

Supported Shoulder Stand



There are many who think this inversion can boost circulation, stimulate the thyroid, ease anxiety, and relax the mind.

Muscles worked: rectus abdominis, trapezius, rotator cuff, and quadriceps

How to do this?

1.Place a folded blanket beneath your shoulders and lie down on your back.

2.Get your shoulders in line with the blanket's edge.

3.Lay your arms at your sides, palms facing down.

4.Extend your legs in a straight line towards the sky.

5.Reverse the motion of lowering your legs towards your head.

6.Put your palms on your lower back to stabilise yourself. Make sure your fingers point upward.

7.Bring your hips, shoulders, and spine into a straight line by lifting your legs.

8.Keep your body in that position for 30 seconds to three minutes.

9.To release, come back to a seated position by bringing your tailbone and knees to the mat.

Plow Pose



Possible benefits of this inversion include stress reduction, improved circulation, and thyroid stimulation. Incorporating it into your yoga routine on a regular basis may also help with headaches, insomnia, and backaches.

Muscles worked: rotator cuff, hamstrings, trapezius, and spinal extensors

How to do this?

1.Lift your feet off the ground and place them above your head while in a shoulder stand.

2.Use a block or pillow to prop up your feet if they are too high to touch the floor.

3.Holding onto your lower back will provide you with extra support.

4.For one to five minutes, stay in that position.

5.Release the pose by bringing your tailbone back to the mat and straightening your legs to make a 90-degree angle.

6.Return your shins to the floor by lowering them.

7.We wish you a happy healing from your high blood sugar issues!