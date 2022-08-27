  • Menu
Tirupati: National seminar on veterinary orthopaedics held

Dr S Thilagar, former Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS), along with others releasing a brochure on veterinary orthopaedics at SVVU in Tirupati on Friday
Highlights

180 delegates from various States take part

Tirupati: The first national seminar on 'Current challenges in Veterinary Orthopaedics and Updates in Corrective Strategies' was inaugurated at Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU) in Tirupati on Friday.

Dr K Veerabrahmaiah, Chairman and Associate Dean, College of Veterinary Science, introduced the guests and welcomed them. Dr S Thilagar, former Vice-Chancellor of TANUVAS, acted as chief guest and delivered the keynote address on stem cell therapy. Dr R Reddeppa Reddy, special officer, BIRRD hospital acted as guest of honour called upon surgeons to focus on collaborative studies.

Dr S Sarjan Rao Dean, SVVU faculty of veterinary science stressed on the importance of orthopaedic advancements in veterinary medicine.

Dr M Raghunath, Organising Secretary of the seminar, said this is for the 1st time that a seminar on veterinary orthopaedics was being at a national level. He opined that deliberations and papers presented in this seminar will cover the theme of the seminar and such national seminars will help the development of veterinary orthopaedics into a specialisation. A total of 180 delegates from various States of the country attended the seminar.

