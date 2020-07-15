Tirupati: O-P services at SVIMS hospital suspended for 5 days

Tirupati: SVIMS Super-speciality Hospital has closed its out-patient service for five days commencing from Tuesday.

With more than forty of its staff including medical and paramedical personnel infected with Covid-19, the hospital management was forced to close down the out-patient services for five days bringing hardships to the patients coming from various districts daily to the hospital.

SVIMS is the referral hospital to avail the OP services.

Daily about 1,500 including general public, TTD employees and also from ESI hospitals in the district visit the hospital.

Sources said that the hospital management will discuss with the higher ups of the state medical and health department and review the situation after a few days before taking a decision on reopening the services, hinting that the OP services will be suspended for some more days if the situation did not improve.

