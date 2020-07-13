Tirupati: Officials told to implement lockdown curbs strictly

Tirupati: With the Covid-19 cases galloping daily in the pilgrim city, District Collector Dr Narayan Bharath Gupta on Monday conducted a meeting with civic, police and Traders Association for the strict implement of lockdown restrictions in the areas declared as containment zones in the

city.

Commissioner P S Girisha, Joint Collector Veerabrahmam, Additional SP Supraja, Health Officer Dr D T Sudharani and corporation officials attended the meeting.

The collector said shops should remain closed in the wards where 20 Covid cases were reported while in other areas in the city, the shops should open up to 1 pm till the respite in Corona cases.

Officials should impose a penalty and also take severe action on the shopkeepers, who violate the lockdown restrictions, he said and directed the officials to be tough in ensuring everyone wear face masks and also follow physical distance norm to check the spread of virus in the city. He urged those above 60 years, children below 10 and pregnant women confined to

homes and wanted the civic authorities to see that Covid test conducted to all those completed 60 years of age and are with chronic diseases.

Earlier, the collector, who inspected Srinivasam Covid centre, interacting with the doctors on the facilities and treatment to the patients, told the doctors to provide 'home kits' to those seeking home isolation.

The doctors should explain the precautions and the infected should follow in home isolation and also in using the kits daily, the collector said.

He urged the doctors to contact daily those in home isolation to update their health status.

The collector, who inspected all the five floors of the Covid centre, directed the in-charge to depute one officer for each floor to ensure prompt supply of food and also providing treatment and medicine to the infected in the centre. He also tasted the food being provided daily to the patients in the centre.