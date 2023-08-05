Tirupati: Organic Mela draws huge response in pilgrim city

Tirupati: The three-day Organic Mela, an exhibition-cum-sale of product, which began here offered a wide range of products produced from natural farming and also showcased many useful aspects including healthy food, terrace gardening and details of organic products.

The mela also provided a platform for farmers engaged in cow-based natural farming both in horticulture and agriculture to showcase their produce and also sell them directly to consumers.

The Mela was inaugurated by Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) All India general secretary Mohini Mohan Misra, who attended as chief guest, said the demand for organic food products has been steadily increasing thanks to the awareness on the need for a chemical-free healthy food to avoid diseases like ulcers, acidity, BP, sugar and other problems.

In all, 81 stalls were put up including 30 farmers and remaining entrepreneurs selling a wide range of organic products including personal care items, millets, vegetables, peanut balls, oils extracted through traditional methods, honey and pot vessels used for cooking.

Besides, fresh cauliflowers, drumsticks, brinjals, radish and other vegetables were placed on the first day of the mela which sold like hot cakes. Ayurvedic products also found a place in the Mela in addition to the farmers explaining the organic farming while experts explaining the benefits of organic foods for healthy life to the visitors, who were also availed tips on growing kitchen gardens and also pest control through natural methods using chemical-free natural fertilizer for plants for good yield.

The Mela covers various aspects of natural farming including creating awareness among farmers to opt for cow-based natural farming, spread awareness on food processing, marketing of organic products, promotion of terrace gardening and also to provide a platform for the organic farmers to showcase their success in the natural farming and facilitate sale of their produce.

An entrepreneur D Bhaskar from Vizag, who has been participating in organic Melas for 15 years, said he found more and more people eager to take Organic products. On his part, Bhaskar said he is providing the details of product on his website and also supplying products at their doorstep based on the orders.

The mela attracted a huge crowd on the first day itself and many people were happy to find several useful products for purchase including dozens of fresh varieties of ready-to-eat food items.