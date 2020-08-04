Tirupati: Oxygen zone inaugurated in Sri Padmavathi quarantine centre

Tirupati: TUDA Chairman and Government Whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy on Monday declared open the 'Oxygen zone' at Sri Padmavathi Quarantine centre at Tiruchanur near the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhaskar Reddy said that providing the much needed oxygen facility for the Covid patients has been taken up as part of a series of initiatives for improving facilities more so emergency medical care at all the Covid treatment and quarantine centres in the city. Accordingly, he said such oxygen zones will be set up in all Covid centres to ensure a minimum of five beds in each centre with an oxygen facility which is essential to save the precious lives of many Covid patients, who develop sudden breathing problems. In this connection, he said many were found dead due to delay in providing oxygen and added that setting up an oxygen zone helps to overcome this deficiency in the treatment of Covid patients.

The panic and fear proved a major factor causing death among Covid patients, he said seeking the infected to be bold and face the situation with confidence to overcome the virus attack.

He lauded the local IMA branch doctor members for taking the initiative for providing the beds with oxygen facility in the Covid centres in the city.