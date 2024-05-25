Tirupati: PM Modi is highly dangerous says Ramakrishna

Tirupati : The country has seen many Prime Ministers from Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to Manmohan Singh but not witnessed such a dangerous person like Narendra Modi, said CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna.

He said the country will get disintegrated if he continues in power. Ramakrishna called upon all secular parties to unite to save the country.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, the CPI leader said no political leader stooped to the level of Modi who for the sake of votes was trying to divide the people on religious lines. “He was shamelessly inciting the people against Christians and Muslims to remain in power,” Ramakrishna alleged. Modi was blackmailing political leaders and using ED and CBI against those who oppose him.



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the perfect example of the misuse of power by PM Modi. He said Chief Minster Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief also fear Modi and hence they were supporting him.



Ramakrishna said during Modi’s 10-year rule, the country has weakened in all fields. The inflation has gone up significantly and educated people have been deprived of jobs.

The price of an LPG cylinder has increased from Rs 415 to Rs 1,160 and a litre of petrol from Rs 73 to Rs 110.

Ramakrishna appealed to Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan to reconsider their support to PM Modi in the interest of the nation.

Turning his gun on CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said in his 5-year rule, the State police has become ineffective and it was only utilised to protect the ruling party leaders.

Citing the Tirupati incident in which the TDP candidate was attacked, he said it was most shameful that police failed to protect the TDP candidate who was attacked near the strongroom where the EVMs were stored.

Similarly, he said police did not arrest sitting MLA and YSRCP candidate Pinneli Ramakrishna Reddy in Macherla who smashed EVMs. The police delayed his arrest and finally he could obtain High Court order against the arrest. He also criticised TTD chairman and Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy for threatening journalists and also condemned the police attack on mediapersons.



Ramakrishna said he filed a case in a Supreme Court over the failure of the Election Commission to hold elections properly and it will be soon taken up for hearing by the court.

