Tirupati police get 27 new motorcycles

Tirupati: The State police allotted 27 new motorcycles with latest facilities to Tirupati district for better traffic management in the district. District SP Harshavardhan Raju after performing pooja flagged off the new vehicle at the Police Parade Ground on Friday formally commissioning the new vehicles.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the new vehicles will be allotted to various divisions in the district for the traffic police for better management of traffic.

He said the new vehicles fitted with lastest technology supported facilities will help the traffic police to reach the places very fast for resolving any traffic problems. The number of vehicles allotted division wise that include Tirupati Traffic sub-division (6), Tirumala Traffic (4), Tirupati town sub-division (3), Srikalahasti (2), Puttur (2), Renigunta (2), Naidupeta (4), Guduru (2) and scored MT Head Quarters (2). ASPs Ravimanoharachari, Nagabhushanam, Chandra Sekhar, DSPs Ramakrishnamachari, Syam Sundar, Traffic CI Raja Sekhar Reddy Ramana Reddy, Ramana and Hari Krishna were present.