Tirupati quarantine centre inmates are a blessed lot

Tirupati: "My special thanks to Dr Murali Krishna who helped us to get medicines spending from his pocket for my kids which are not available here. It shows that humanity still exists".

"We learnt about humanity and social service from all those taking care of the quarantined people here. Thanks for filling our pages of life with good experiences".

"There are no words to explain the amazing food and hospitality during our stay at Padmavati Nilayam". These are some of the comments by those who were discharged from quarantine centre at the ultra-modern Sri Padmavati Nilayam in Tirupati.

Nodal officer and TUDA Secretary S Lakshmi told The Hans India that the inmates were extending their full cooperation. "We have created a WhatsApp group with all admitted persons to reach out to everyone whenever necessary. They will also ask our help for any problem. This has been yielding good results," she said.

Two doctors, two nurses and two clerical staff are on duty in each shift round-the-clock to address the needs of the people in quarantine. A psychologist will always be there to motivate them, she said.

The best part of this quarantine centre is playing of Annamacharya sankeerthanalu which provide soothing experience to the inmates. The nodal officer said this was a unique aspect of this quarantine. All hospitals provide breakfast, lunch, tea, snacks and dinner but this is the only place where people can also pray to god and enjoy the sankeerthanalu.

Another advantage is that this complex has spacious bedrooms and scenic beauty of the nearby hills creates a serene atmosphere. Tirupati has been giving a pleasant experience to everyone.