Tirupati registers first coronavirus positive case, taking the tally to 8 in the district

Tirupati: Pilgrim city Tirupati woke up to hear about a positive case on Thursday. They get a sudden jolt soon after knowing that a patient in Thyagaraya Nagar was tested positive for coronavirus. Another positive case was reported in Srikalahasti near RTC bus stand area taking the number of positive cases to 8 in the district.

A person working as ward volunteer in Tirupati has been residing in T Nagar here. It is learnt that he returned from New Delhi after attending meetings at Jamaat on March 25. He was under home quarantine after developing some symptoms. As he tested positive late on Wednesday night, his mother and father were also quarantined now.

A 48-year male belongs to Srikalahasti also returned from Jamaat recently and got positive for coronavirus. With this, the civic authorities along with medical and health teams have taken up intense activity around the residences of the two patients. Spraying of disinfectants and door to door survey was taken up. People's movement was restricted and they are made to confine to their homes. As of now, 10 positive cases were admitted in Ruia hospital and another 17 are under isolation. Of the 10 positive cases, eight are from Chittoor district and the remaining two are from Kadapa.