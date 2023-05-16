Tirupati: Secunderabad –Tirupati Vande Bharat Express coaches to double

Tirupati : Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express which was inaugurated on April 8 has been getting huge response from the passengers.

This increasing patronage from the passengers has forced the railway authorities to double the coaches from eight to 16 which include two executive coaches. The train will also become faster, reducing the travel time by 15 minutes in both directions. The new changes will be effected from May 17.

According to the Chief PRO of South Central Railway Ch Rakesh, a total of 44,492 passengers have so far travelled by 20701 and 20702 Secunderabad–Tirupati–Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express. The service was availed by 21,798 passengers from Secunderabad to Tirupati, another 23,194 passengers have travelled from Tirupati to Secunderabad. Both the chair car and executive coaches witnessed more than 100 per cent patronage in both directions.

To meet the increasing demand from passengers, it was decided to operate the service with 16-coach capacity instead of the current eight coaches from May 17.

The new composition will have 14 chair cars with 1,024 capacity and two executive class coaches with 104 capacity. Accordingly, the total capacity of the train will increase from 530 to 1,128.

Further, the service is also being made faster and the travel time is being reduced by 15 minutes in both the directions. As such, the distance between Secunderabad and Tirupati will be covered in 8.15 hours, instead of the earlier duration of 8.30 hours. With this, from May 17, train number 20701 Secunderabad–Tirupati Vande Bharat Express will depart at 6.15 am from Secunderabad and reach Tirupati at 2.30 pm. In the return direction, train number 20702 Tirupati – Secunderabad Vande Bharat express will depart Tirupati at 3.15 pm to reach Secunderabad at 11.30 pm.

General Manager of South Central Railway Arun Kumar Jain opined that with the doubling of coaches, more rail passengers will now be able to avail Vande Bharat train services.

The doubling of the coaches is also a timely addition as during this summer holiday season more passengers will be able to visit Tirupati, he said. Further, reduction in travel time will assist the rail passengers in completing their journey faster and in a more comfortable manner.