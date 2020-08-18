Tirupati: Site examined for Garuda down ramp

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) and AFCON company officials inspected the site near the RTC bus stand On Tuesday for construction of One down ramp for Garuda flyover.

The construction works of flyover have been going at in brisk pace from Tiruchanur market yard to Kapilatheertham Nandhi circle for easing traffic woes of pilgrims as well as locals. As part of that, MCT officials directed the flyover construction company to build a ramp to provide passage from flyover to RTC bus stand.

Municipal commissioner P S Girisha ordered the civic body engineers and AFCON officials to commence this work immediately without any disruption to traffic.

In this regard, the commissioner discussed with engineers the down ramp design. RTC officials also took part in the meeting.

The commissioner instructed the officials to complete the Vinayak Sagar developmental works taken under smart city project in a speedy manner. He also inspected the Harichandra burial ground modernisation works and suggested a few changes.

Along with commissioner, In-charge superintendenting engineer B Chandrasekhar, AFCON and , RTC officials were present.