Tirupati: SP Senthil Kumar warns against spreading fake news in social media

Tirupati/Chittoor: The quarantine centre set up at Ganesh Sadan in Kanipakam, which is renowned pilgrim centre in Chittoor district where famous Varasiddi Vinayaka temple is located has been in news for one reason or the other. Initially, locals have objected setting up of quarantine centre at that place. Now, a video has gone viral in social media stating that it is located in the temple itself and Muslim people under quarantine there are using chappals inside the facility.

Chitoor SP Senthil Kumar has seriously warned those resorting to this type of false propaganda which is full of distortions from the truth which create panic among the people. He warned them of stringent action and they were liable for punishment under information technology act as it is crime to spread false news through social media.

It may be recalled that to quarantine the close contacts of Covid-19 positive cases, quarantine centres are set up at all constituencies. One such centre was established at Ganesh Sandan which is at half kilometre distance from Kanipakam temple. In this backdrop, Palamaneru witnessed three positive cases and the town was declared as Red Zone.