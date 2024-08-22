Live
- UPI booster: Now withdraw money instantly from stock market on INDmoney
- Hockey team gets grand welcome
- i&pr director samal visits Jharsuguda hockey stadium
- BJP targets 1 crore members in Odisha
- Arshad Warsi Disappointed by Kalki 2898AD, called Prabhas a “joker”
- Webinar on photojournalism offers students deep insights
- Pawan Kalyan launches Gram Sabhas in 13,326 Panchayats, calls for participation of all sections
- Rail, road services partially affected
- BJD seeks RDC probe into liquor deaths
- Farmers dump tomatoes on road after price falls to Rs 5 kg
Just In
Tirupati SP suspends 3 cops for misconduct
Cracking Down on Corruption
Tirupati : In a clear message against corruption within the ranks, Tirupati District SP L Subba Rayudu has ordered suspension of three personnel - two constables and a home guard.
The disciplinary action comes after investigations uncovered allegations of exploitation and extortion against the officers.
Two constables, D Ramana (PC-165/NE) and K Masthan (PC-1887/NE), were found to be abusing their positions at Venkatagiri Police Station. Evidence showed they had been extorting illegal payments from complainants, while failing to provide them with proper justice and relief.
Separately, a home guard, named Chinna Thambi, faced suspension for collecting unauthorised payments from private travels and scrap owners. This was not the first time Thambi had been accused of such unethical practices as he had previously faced similar allegations while posted at the Sri City Police Station, leading to a transfer to Tirupati East Police. Addressing the suspensions, SP Subba Rayudu sent a strong warning, declaring the police department’s zero tolerance for any conduct that undermines public trust. He emphasized that this is just the start, and further strict actions will follow if needed to uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism within the force.