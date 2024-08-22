Tirupati SP suspends 3 cops for misconduct

Tirupati : In a clear message against corruption within the ranks, Tirupati District SP L Subba Rayudu has ordered suspension of three personnel - two constables and a home guard.

The disciplinary action comes after investigations uncovered allegations of exploitation and extortion against the officers.

Two constables, D Ramana (PC-165/NE) and K Masthan (PC-1887/NE), were found to be abusing their positions at Venkatagiri Police Station. Evidence showed they had been extorting illegal payments from complainants, while failing to provide them with proper justice and relief.

Separately, a home guard, named Chinna Thambi, faced suspension for collecting unauthorised payments from private travels and scrap owners. This was not the first time Thambi had been accused of such unethical practices as he had previously faced similar allegations while posted at the Sri City Police Station, leading to a transfer to Tirupati East Police. Addressing the suspensions, SP Subba Rayudu sent a strong warning, declaring the police department’s zero tolerance for any conduct that undermines public trust. He emphasized that this is just the start, and further strict actions will follow if needed to uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism within the force.