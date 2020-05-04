Tirupati: SPMVV offers counselling support to overcome Covid-19 distress

Tirupati: The Covid-19 lockdown has brought in various psychological problems for one reason or the other. Several people are suffering from such issues as they do not know the ways to come out of them. To alleviate these sufferings, Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) has taken up unique initiative by offering counselling support services through tele-counselling.



In coordination with the National Body of Health Psychologists, the university under the leadership of its Vice-Chancellor Prof Duvvuru Jamuna has initiated the service which has become an instant success with the increasing number of calls to the helpline. A panel of 25 psychologists trained on Covid-19 platform has been set up for the purpose covering the two Telugu States.

"It is crucial in life to create reassurance and hope for the people with psychological depression. Some may be suffering from thoughts of depression while some other may have OCD problems or feelings of insecurity, loneliness etc., Several people are becoming insipid by being away from their near and dear who cannot come to see them if something happens," explained Prof Jamuna.

Job insecurity, financial worries and apprehensions over health as hospitals are offering only emergency services etc., also causing many to suffer.

The counselling support being provided by the psychologists helps people overcome their distress. For this, a helpline 040-48214822 was set up which works from 8 am to 8 pm and the psychologists will be available in their allotted slots. On an average it gets 100 calls per day and most of the calls are coming from retired employees, said the Vice-Chancellor. The counselling platform has been extended to Vikrama Simhapuri and Yogi Vemana universities also.

Besides this, the university also initiated a wellness centre to promote mindfulness practices like yoga, pranayama and meditation. The university has also made their students to become agents of change during this crisis. Based on the courses they are studying students have to create awareness among others in their areas. Importance of preventing spread of fake news and misconceptions is also one of their tasks.

All the feedback from students is being preserved to bring out a documentary. With such activities, the students have been made pre-occupied during this period.

They also educate people on the importance of using masks, frequent hand washing, social distancing and on the symptoms of Covid-19.