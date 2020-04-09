Tirupati: Sri City Kellogg's donates food products worth 5 Lakh to poor

Tirupati: Support to the needy poor and stranded people pouring in daily to provide succor to the lockdown affected.

The Sri City based Kellogg's industry, which manufactures cereal nutritional products, came forward to help the people in the region who are facing penury and deprivation as economic activity grinds to a halt due to lockdown at the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak, by donating its delicious products. Kellogg's senior manager S Prakash handed over 1.2 tonnes of food products, Rs. 5 lakh worth to Koneti Adimulam, MLA, Satyavedu on Wednesday at factory premises.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA thanked the Kellogg's management for the noble act, and said that the items will be distributed to the poor in the region. He urged all the people to stay back at home and cooperate with government during this crucial time.

C. Ramesh Kumar, Vice President (Customer Relations), Sri City, Y Ramesh, Head of Security wing, Sri City police officials were present. In Tirupati, BJP activists distributed 500 food packets to patients and their attendants in SVIMS hospital. Party leaders K Santha Reddy and Dr Krishna Prasanth who distributed the food packets stressed on the people follow government guidelines to overcome the difficult period the country is facing following the outbreak of Covid 19. The people should adhere to social distance and remain indoors during lockdown to contain the spread of Covid, they said.