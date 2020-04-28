Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Science is now quality testing centre for Covid samples

Tirupati: The virology lab in Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (Svims) here has got special recognition from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) which chose it as quality testing centre for Covid samples for both AP and Telangana. The virus research and diagnostic laboratory (VRDL) was the first one to become testing centre for Covid-19 in the state. Since March 6, it has been testing samples of Covid.



Till recently it was the sole testing centre of Covid samples from many districts and the staff here trained the technicians at other labs in various districts. The VRDL has four Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) machines out of which one was provided by IISER Tirupati. So far, more than 11,000 tests were conducted in this lab.

Now, along with diagnostic work, it has been assigned the work relating to quality control. Under this, all seven testing centres in AP and nine in Telangana have to send five positive samples and five negative samples once in 15 days to VRDL. These will be checked again at VRDL as to whether the results were in accordance with ICMR guidelines and send the reports to ICMR. Earlier, these quality testing was held at National Institute of Virology, Pune.

Svims director Dr B Vengamma told The Hans India that it was an honour to the institute that it has become the quality testing centre for the two Telugu states. She said that they had spared one RT-PCR machine for quality testing alone and using other three machines for Covid sample testing. With this, around 600-800 samples were being tested at VRDL daily. In addition, some samples are also being tested on CBNAAT machine based on the requirement as it gives result in one-and-an-half hour.

Explaining the process further, Professor of Virology and in-charge of VRDL Dr Usha Kalawat said that all virology labs would send 10 coded samples without mentioning positive or negative. After they are tested here, the report will directly go to ICMR which will analyse the reports of VRDL, Svims and virology laboratory concerned. So far, 6-7 labs from the two states have sent their samples for quality testing.