Tirupati: Subway near RTC bus station to be extended to Srinivasam

Tirupati : City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with TTD JEO V Veerabraham, TTD Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, Mayor Dr Sirisha, Municipal Commissioner D Haritha, Deputy Mayors Bhumana Abhinay Reddy and Mudranarayana inspected the surroundings of Srinivasam and Madhavam on Monday to take note of the situation there in view of the increasing rush and traffic congestion.

On the occasion, the MLA said that the vehicles coming from Kapila Theertham towards the bus stand on Srinivasa Sethu getting down in front of Srinivasam, there was a high chance of accidents for the locals and devotees coming to Srinivasam. In order to reduce the risk, it was proposed to extend the existing subway meant for the devotees coming to Srinivasam from the RTC bus station inside the Srinivasam.

Following the instructions of the MLA, authorities have assured him to modernise the subway and extend it to inside the Srinivasam. These works will be taken up very soon, they said. Corporator Amaranadha Reddy, Municipal Engineer Chandrasekhar and Afcon representative Swamy were present.