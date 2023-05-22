Tirupati: SV Zoo park takes steps to keep inmates cool

Tirupati: While the mercury levels soaring during this summer and the extreme humid conditions causing more worries, the authorities at SV Zoological Park in Tirupati have made special arrangements to protect over 1,100 inmates from the sweltering heat.

During the summer vacation, the number of visitors to the Zoo has been increasing and certainly they were not getting disappointed in having a quality time. The efforts of Zoo park staff in keeping the Zoo inmates cool are yielding good results. Zoo park curator C Selvam told The Hans India that they have painted the roofs especially where carnivores are kept with cool paint and provided air coolers at the cages. Sprinklers for animals and foggers to help sprinkle the mist in the birds’ enclosures to protect them from excessive heat were arranged. For big animals and carnivores more saucer pits were arranged from March itself where they can get a cool splash.

The area around enclosures has been covered with green shade nets, pandals with Palmyra leaves, coconut leaves etc., to keep the atmosphere cool to some extent and keep the animals cool and well hydrated. At the aviary section which houses many bird varieties, the cages are also covered with Khus Khus mats and periodical spraying of water. Besides these, the staff have been providing showers to elephants, carnivores and other species. All these efforts were helping in bringing down the mercury levels at the enclosures.

The curator said they have been taking care of the dietary aspect as well to make the animals able to cope with the heat. Seasonal fruits like watermelons, muskmelons etc., along with other food supplements are increased in the diet.

The Zoo has a good green cover and big trees which provides good shade for the visitors as well. These will also help in bringing down the temperatures around the area. The visitors’ needs have also been taken care of by providing drinking water facilities at every area.