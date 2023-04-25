Tirupati: SVUCE Alumni Association awards scholarships to students

Tirupati : The SV University College of Engineering (SVUCE) Alumni Association Hyderabad Chapter has awarded Rs 1.45 lakh merit scholarships to the final year students of all branches based on Tuesday. Registrar Prof OMd Hussain lauded the old students for supporting the university's development. Association Hyderabad chapter secretary Prasanna Kumar, Tirupati chapter president Damodar Rao, SPDCL former CMD Gopala Reddy, faculty and parents took part in the programme. Among others BV Thanuja of civil engineering stood as overall topper of all branches while D Vishnu Vardhan was the GATE topper and received awards, said Principal Prof RVS Satyanarayana. Prof KM Bhanu, Dr Venkatamuni and others took part.