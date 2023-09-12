Tirupati: SVVU launches certificate course in psychiatry

Tirupati: TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Vedic University launched the certificate course in psychiatry under the Chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Acharya Rani Sadasivamurthy on Monday. TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy was the chief guest for this programme and Sankaranandagiri Swami, the organiser of Kriya Yoga Centre of Rushikesh, was the special guest for the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the EO said that there were many ways to solve problems of people of world through the Kriya Yoga path of Sanatana Dharma and transcendental science. He said by practicing them in our daily life, we can overcome our mental problems also.

Later, Vice-Chancellor Rani Sadasivamurthy said that a certificate course called Adhindriya Vigyanamu is being introduced in Vedic University to find solutions to human problems.

It was informed through power point presentation that through this course, one can develop knowledge and retention. Later, Swami Sankaranandagiri said that this path of yoga in the most ancient solutions was taught by Sanatana Dharma. It is said that it includes Kriya yoga, Gnana yoga and Pranayama.