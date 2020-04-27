Tirupati: Task Force in-charge, others distribute food packets

Tirupati: Various social service organisations, individuals and institutions distributed food packets and relief materials in the pilgrim city and also other places in the district on Sunday.

In Tirupati, RSASTF (Red-sander Anti-smuggling Task Force) In-charge P Ravisankar distributed 500 food packets (breakfast) to needy poor, municipal health workers and also police on duty in the city. The food was prepared by his spouse for free distribution to the needy, said Ravisankar.

BJP state committee member Muni Subramanyam distributed 1,000 food packets across the city covering bus stand, railway station and also hospitals. He said that responding the national and state party leadership, he has been distributing relief materials like rice, vegetable and fruits to tribal, labourers in various areas including Koramenigunta in the city since March 22.

YSRCP leaders former Sarpanch Ranemma and her son Venu Mudiraj distributed essentials to 300 families in G Palem, Nallapalem and Krishnaiah Kaluva village in Renigunta mandal.