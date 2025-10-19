Tirupati, Tirumala to benefit from Rs 126 cr water project

Tirupati: The State government has sanctioned Rs 126-crore project to channel water from Handri-Neeva branch canal to Kalyani Dam through lift-and-gravity pipeline system to strengthen water security in Tirupati district. The initiative promises to bolster irrigation across 1,154 acres and ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply to Tirupati and the temple town of Tirumala.

The project received formal approval from the State Cabinet, following which a Government Order (GO) was issued. According to officials, the system will transfer about 432.32 million cubic feet (MCft) of water, flowing through a chain of local tanks before finally reaching the Kalyani Dam.

As part of the plan, water will be routed to Moolapalli, Kondreddy Kandriga, Kaniti Madugu, Nagapatla and Venkatarayani tanks — reviving their ayacut areas and improving local irrigation potential. Specifically, Moolapalli tank will get 10 MCft to irrigate 259.19 acres, Kondreddy Kandriga 4.4 MCft for 110.92 acres, Kaniti Madugu 8 MCft for 500 acres, Nagapatla 6 MCft for 167.92 acres and Venkatarayani 3.9 MCft for 116 acres. The bulk of the supply — around 400 MCft — will be diverted to the Kalyani Dam to serve urban drinking water needs.

Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani, who had taken up the proposal with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, said the sanction marks the fulfilment of a poll-time assurance to the people. “This is a crucial project for the region. It will not only strengthen irrigation but also ensure a dependable drinking water source for Tirupati and Tirumala,” he said, adding that work would commence soon after administrative and technical clearances are obtained. Irrigation department officials noted that the system is designed to provide water for around 120 days every year, helping stabilise existing ayacut lands in Chandragiri mandal. Once completed, the project is expected to offer a long-term solution to recurring water shortages in the pilgrim region, ensuring both agricultural sustainability and urban resilience.