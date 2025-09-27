Tirupati to join national tech map with new NIELIT Centre

Tirupati: Tirupatiis set to make its mark on the national technology map with the formal inauguration of another National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) on October 2 in addition to the existing premier institutes like IIT, IISER etc., The centre, an autonomous scientific society under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), is aimed at advancing human resource development in information, electronics, and communication technology.

With this, Tirupati will become the third city in South India to host a NIELIT centre, joining Calicut and Chennai, out of a total of 48 centres across the country. The new institute has been established on the campus of Sri Venkateswara University.

The initiative has been made possible by the efforts of Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy, whose persistent pursuit brought the project to fruition. It has a network of 800 plus accredited training partners and 5200+ facilitation centres engaged in formal & non-formal education in the field.

The institute will offer a diverse range of courses tailored to both beginners and advanced learners. Short-term programmes will include Web Designing, PC Hardware and Networking, Office Automation, Accounting, and Internet of Things (IoT).

In addition, specialised training will be provided in emerging fields such as Embedded System Design, Cybersecurity and Cyber Forensics, Semiconductor Design, Data Analytics, Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM), and Cloud Computing.

On Friday, the MP visited the institute, inspecting classrooms and laboratories. Upon noticing delays in the construction of toilets, he immediately directed SV University Vice Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao to expedite the works.

Speaking about its significance, MP Gurumoorthy said the centre would play a key role in equipping youth with affordable, high-quality training aligned with the demands of the global job market. He stressed that access to advanced technical education locally would significantly enhance employment prospects at both national and international levels. Special provisions will also be made to provide technical training to SC and ST students.

The MP assured that he would extend full cooperation for the development and smooth functioning of NIELIT Tirupati, which is poised to become a hub for skill development and technology training in the region.