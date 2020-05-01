Tirupati: TTD employees demand payment of full salaries

Tirupati: The permanent and contract employees of the TTD, numbering about 22,000 are demanding payment of full salaries to them. It may be noted that TTD employees had received 50 % salaries as in the case of state government employees for March, 2020. In view of corona virus outbreak and shortage of funds, state government had cut down the salaries of its employees.

But TTD employees maintain that the Board has adequate funds and there is no reason to cutdown salaries. According to employees, TTD has been spending Rs 115 crore on salaries including pensioners and contract workers. TTD Employees Association leaders are trying to bring the issue to the notice of Chairman YV Subba Reddy and EO Anil Kumar Singhal.

TTD employees are demanding payment of full salaries from April as the Board has sufficient funds. They allege that TTD had stopped payment towards its employees' LIC premium. The employees suggest that TTD has to cut downl unnecessary expenditure like spending on construction of Kalayana Mandapams and temples outside Tirupati. They also demand that TTD should stop payment of its funds to Endowment department of state government.

TTD staff and workers united front Secretary G Venkatesham said to The Hans India that there is no need to cut salaries of employees as the Board has adequate funds.