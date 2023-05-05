Tirupati: TTD to observe Yagnams, Vratams round the year

Tirupati : Henceforth TTD will observe Yagnams and Vratams (sacred rituals) all 365 days in a year, said TTD Joint Executive Officer Sada Bhargavi. She directed the official to prepare an action plan and gear up for observing the religious ceremonies to promote Sanatana Dharma and spiritualism among Hindus.

A review meeting was held by the JEO in her chambers at the TTD Administrative building in Tirupati on Thursday over the conduct of Yagams and also the Manuscripts Project. Speaking on the occasion, the JEO directed that officials should make all arrangements for Homa Gundams and seating arrangements for 150 people in the places where the rituals will be conducted. She said the SVBC has to telecast all these rituals live for the sake of global devotees. Reviewing the TTD Vedic University activities, she said all the programmes conducted should be uploaded in all the social media networks of TTD after recording them in Vedic University Studio by this May-end. “For NAAC recognition, NEP and syllabus framing shall be completed during the summer vacation. The university should also plan for online classes in the evening,” she maintained.

On the progress of Manuscripts Project, she said out of 5,000 bundles, the scanning of over 3,500 bundles have been completed and the remaining should also be finished within a couple of months. She also reviewed the progress of ongoing Nakshatra Vanam works with the engineering officials.

SVBC CEO Shanmukh Kumar, Vedic University Vice-Chancellor Ranisadasivamurty, Registrar Radhesyam and others were present.