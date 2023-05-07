Tirupati: Two master plan roads to be thrown open for public today

Tirupati : Two more ‘master plan’ roads will be thrown open for public in the city on Sunday. City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha and others will inaugurate the roads including Sri Chandrasekhara Saraswathi Swamy road and Thondaman Chakravarthy road in the city.

The two master plan roads, which were named as Chandrashekhar Saraswati Swamy Marg and Thondaman Chakravarthy Marg in honour of late Kanchi peetadhipathi, who was popular as Mahaswamy and another one Thondaman

Chakravarty, who ruled the Tirupati area and was also a great devotee of Lord Venkateswara.

The cost of the two master plan roads, which will be in L shape (interlinked) was Rs 8 crore, said Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, who was the driving force behind the master plan roads taken up by the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) to ease traffic congestion and also provide road facility to localities coming up in the eastern part of the city.

It may be noted here that these areas since long have had no proper roads resulting in these localities remaining undeveloped. The elected body of the MCT immediately after taking charge, approved 14 master plan roads at a cost of Rs 80 crore for the development of roads in the eastern part of the city from its own funds to ensure their speedy completion. Already three master plan roads were inaugurated including YSR Marg (DBR road), Annamayya Marg connecting Guestlinedays hotel road to DBR road (towards RTC bus stand), Samavai Marg from Subbalakshmi Circle to Old cotton mill.

Speaking to The Hans India, Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy said that restoring the water pipeline, construction of drains and other works in the widened Korlagunta road were for inauguration soon. He further said efforts are on for the completion of the remaining master plan roads on priority basis.

The municipality without expecting funds from government or other sources mobilised the required Rs 80 crore from its own Corporation funds so that the works will be completed without depending on anyone, he explained.