Tirupati: University of Gottingen delegation visits Sri City

Tirupati: A 35-member delegation of faculty and students from the University of Gottingen, led by Prof Sabastin, visited Sri City on Thursday. The visit included an interactive session at Business Centre, where Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy highlighted Sri City’s unique features, focusing on sustainability initiatives.

He stated that they aimed to balance industrial growth with environmental preservation, enabling the park to operate while protecting the ecology.

The delegation visited Krea University that employs an Interwoven Learning methodology to offer degrees to its students. They had an interactive session with Vice-Chancellor Prof Nirmala Rao, Executive Director Sharon Buteau and other faculty members and students.

The purpose of the visit was to understand Sri City’s industrial growth, sustainability efforts, and their impact on the local economy.

The delegation visited Thondur Society Village and met the staff and children of Anganwadi Centre, Primary School and interacted with the local Self Help Groups focused on women’s empowerment.