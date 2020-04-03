Tirupati: Unsung heroes of Ruia in fight against corona

Tirupati: Even though doctors and nurses have been in the frontline in the fight against the deadly coronavirus rendering relentless service, there are other healthcare personnel who have been putting in valuable efforts in the war against the pandemic. The services of health supervisors, volunteers, lab technicians, data entry operators and even attenders at wards among others are going unnoticed. In fact, they are the real heroes.

One such health supervisor G Kamaraju and a health assistant Raghavendra have been involved in the duty at the Covid isolation ward at Ruia Hospital. Besides assisting doctors by completing the tasks assigned to them from time to time, they are taking the samples of suspected patients who were kept in isolation ward to the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory nearby SVIMS Hospital daily.

The fears of coronavirus have been making people to take various precautions. People are scared of even going near the Covid ward setup at old maternity hospital building in Ruia Hospital premises as they fear of being infected with the deadly virus. But, these two work-minded healthcare employees carry the samples without any second thought.

While Raghavendra drives the two wheeler, Kamaraju wearing gloves and mask would be the pillion rider holding the box firmly that contains samples. From March 13, they have been on this duty. "For me duty is god. I am also working for the wellbeing of the fellow citizens and that satisfaction gives me strength," says Kamaraju.

He told The Hans India that he was aware of the risks in doing certain jobs as he earlier worked when dengue and swine flu cases were severe. Though Raghavendra was hesitating, Kamaraju motivated him that no harm will be there. "However, my family members are more concerned about me. I always try to convince them too," he said.

He will sanitise himself once he reaches home after completing the duty and go for head bath daily. He soaks his clothes in surf water and even sanitise his ID cards and other things in the pockets before going to take food. "These precautions are necessary though I am not worried. I am very much satisfied with my duty and will never go back from attending to them," he asserted.