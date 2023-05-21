Tirupati: Vedic Heritage Corridor inaugurated at SV Vedic University

Tirupati : TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy on Saturday inaugurated a unique Vedic Heritage Corridor on the premises of the TTD-run SV Vedic University campus.

Speaking on the occasion, the EO said thousands of years ago, the ancient and sacred Vedas had impounded the embedded knowledge related to 190 subjects including aerospace, mathematics, health, Yoga and others.

He lauded the efforts of SVVU authorities and through the Vedic Heritage Corridor asked them to impart the ancient knowledge to younger and future generations. The Vedic Corridor displays some of the important ancient findings and also rare information on Vedic knowledge.

The EO also released two volumes titled ‘Some Facets of Indian Knowledge Systems’ and ‘Essays of Indian Knowledge Systems’ penned by Vice-chancellor Acharya Rani Sadasiva Murthy. The TTD EO also urged the V-C to publish other aspects of ancient knowledge at the earliest.

Vedic University Vice-Chancellor Acharya Rani Sadasiva Murthy said Vedas and Homas were not just cultural and religious elements but contained useful knowledge for the well-being of the society. The Vedic Heritage corridor was aimed at focusing on the link between

present-day society and ancient knowledge. The corridor consisted of photo exhibitions open to all for enlightenment.

Thereafter, the EO reviewed the monthly progress of the TTD manuscripts project and suggested signing MoUs for digitising the manuscripts available with individuals and institutions around Tirupati.

He expressed happiness over the pace of digitisation, oiling, scanning, cataloging and storing in lockers, of the available manuscripts undertaken jointly by the TTD and the Sanatana Jeevan Trust and urged for giving access to all.

JEO for Health and Education Sada Bhargavi, Sanatana Jeevana Trust president Sridhar, Dy EO (Manuscripts Project) Vijayalakshmi and SV Vedic University Registrar Acharya Radhe Shyam were also present.