Tirupati: VRV Asia Pacific achieves a milestone

Tirupati: VRV Asia Pacific Private Limited, located in Sri City, in Tirupati district, a distinguished subsidiary of Chart Industries, USA, achieved a significant milestone this week by exporting a super-sized liquid oxygen storage tanks to a prominent US private space company. This colossal storage vessel, with an awe-inspiring size of 37 metres in length, 6 metres in diameter, and weighing 200 tonnes, showcases VRV’s engineering prowess and dedication to advancing cryogenic technology.

“We are immensely proud to achieve this milestone, solidifying VRV’s position as an industry leader in cryogenic storage solutions,” said GL Rangnekar, Managing Director, VRV. Commending VRV for its admirable commitment to the Atma Nirbhar strategy and the ‘Make in India’ initiative, Dr Ravindra Sannareddy highlighted its crucial role in substituting imports and making significant contributions to global exports.

In addition to contributing to the growth of the aerospace industry,

VRV played a crucial role during COVID-19 crisis, with continuous production and supply of medical grade liquid oxygen storage cylinders and tanks to address oxygen shortages across the nation.