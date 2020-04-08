Tirupati: Wedding bells not ringing in temple city

Tirupati: The outbreak of deadly coronavirus has forced several to-be-wed couples to reschedule their marriages indefinitely. Several families have planned to celebrate the weddings of their loved ones in a grand manner and made all arrangements. The lockdown restrictions and fears of the spread of the virus have shattered their dreams, with no option but to postpone the events.



Thousands of marriages will be performed during these days in Tirupati and Tirumala as people feel it a sentiment to celebrate the milestone event at the abode of Lord Venkateswara. People from other parts of the state and even country come all the way to Tirupati for that reason and complete the formalities to be cherished forever.

According to a conservative estimation of an event manager, around 1500 marriages have been postponed since March 20 to till date in both in Tirupati and Tirumala. The number of mass marriages take place in Tirumala cannot be imagined on important muhurthams. There are about 100-110 kalyana mandapams in Tirupati and more than 15 in Tirumala. These are in addition to the facilities in Tiruchanoor, Srikalahasti and other places. Several others also perform the event in hotels. In auspicious months for marriages almost all of these will be booked well in advance.

A major flower decorator who also takes up wedding events A Kantha Rao has said that the loss resulting out of the postponement of weddings is huge. For those engaged in medium type marriage contracts, the loss would be a minimum of Rs 5-6 lakh for this month. Those who engage major parties and provide all related services it would be more than Rs 40 lakh. According to him, Bengaluru flower market from where maximum exports take place may incur huge loses which may be in crores of rupees.

Padmanabham, who runs a major catering service in the city, has said that the loss was heavy. He has accepted the cancellations for about eight orders so far. With no marriages are slated for two months from June, the future looks bleak and everyone dependent on this sector looking for good days ahead.