Tirupati: Youth ends life as father rejects him money to buy gun in online game

Tirupati: A youngster committed suicide in Tirupati after his father rejected him to give money to buy a gun in an online game. Tejas was depressed after being scolded by his father for playing games and ended his life. He was a resident of Tirupati.

Getting into details, Tejas asked his father to give him Rs 3 lakh to buy a gun in the game. However, his father refused it and chided him for getting addicted to the games. After the incident, Tejas went to a room and hanged himself from the ceiling. With no response from his son, the father broke into the room and found him dead.

The police were informed about the incident who reached the spot and shifted the body to a hospital morgue for autopsy. They registered a case and launched a probe.

On September 12, an engineering student committed suicide in Anantapur after the ban of PUBG game. Kurkuri Kiram Kumar Reddy got addicted to the game and was depressed owing to the ban of the game. He left home and was found dead after five days in a building constructed recently.