Tobacco farmers stage protest

Guntur: Farmer sunder the banner of Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham and AP Tenant Farmers Association on Wednesday protested in front of the Agriculture Commissioner’s Office here to mount pressure on the government to purchase all stocks of black burley tobacco immediately. They demanded that the government keep its promise to purchase tobacco till the last bale and not abandon tobacco farmers.

AP Rythu Sangam state president V Krishnayya criticised that the government must withdraw its decision to stop tobacco procurement by the 20th of this month and honour its earlier commitment to continue buying till the last bale is purchased. He lashed out at the government for failing to fix the promised price of Rs 12,000 per quintal, with many farmers being offered only Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000.

AP Tenant Farmers Association secretary M Hari Babu stated that not even a single rupee has been paid to farmers who sold their produce. He warned that unless the government wakes up and procures all remaining tobacco at Rs 12,000 per quintal, many farmers may be driven into debt and even suicide.

They submitted a memorandum to Marketing Commissioner Sunitha, who was present nearby.

Nallamada Sangam leader Kolla Rajamohan, Tenant Farmers Association state president Y Radhakrishna Murthy, Rythu Sangham leaders Venkateswara Goud, Kolli Rangareddy, Padibandla Koteshwar Rao were present.