Tobacco Research Institute renamed as ICAR-NIRCA

Rajamahendravaram: The ICAR-Central Tobacco Research Institute (ICAR-CTRI), known for its groundbreaking research on tobacco since 1947, is embarking on a transformative journey to broaden its mandate and address the challenges of commercial agriculture. The institute has been renamed as the National Institute for Research on Commercial Agriculture (ICAR-NIRCA), with a focus on advancing research and development in high-value crops like turmeric, chilli, ashwagandha, and castor.

The shift comes in response to growing public health concerns, international tobacco control policies, and the declining consumption of tobacco. Despite tobacco’s economic significance, its cultivation faces increasing scrutiny. Recognising these challenges, ICAR constituted a multidisciplinary expert committee in 2020 to reimagine the institute’s role.

ICAR-NIRCA will lead research on crop improvement, climate resilience, post-harvest management, and export promotion for commercial crops.

Its innovations, such as precision agriculture tools, genome editing, and value-added product development, aim to boost farmer incomes and strengthen India’s position in global agricultural markets.

Speaking to The Hans India, ICAR-NIRCA, Rajahmundry Director Dr M Seshu Madhav said that the institute’s expanded mandate aligns with India’s vision for a $5 trillion economy, with agriculture playing a pivotal role. ICAR-NIRCA plans to leverage digital tools, public-private partnerships, and capacity-building initiatives to enhance farm profitability and export readiness.

This strategic shift also addresses the growing demand for sustainable agricultural practices and diversified value chains. ICAR-NIRCA’s leadership marks a significant step toward ensuring innovation and sustainability in Indian agriculture, reinforcing the nation’s position as a powerhouse of high-value commercial crop exports.

Meanwhile, the ICAR-NIRCA (Indian Council of Agricultural Research - National Institute for Research on Crop Adaptation) is organising a foundation day celebration on Tuesday, the 21st, at its office in Rajahmundry, marking the organisation’s name and jurisdiction change.

The event will be graced by Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries & Steel, Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma, as the chief guest. Prominent attendees include Rajahmundry MP and BJP State President Daggubati Purandeswari, Turmeric Board Chairman Palle Gangareddy, and ICAR Deputy Director General (Crop Science) Dr TR Sharma, who will address the gathering.

The foundation day is expected to highlight the institute’s vision and contributions to agricultural research and development.