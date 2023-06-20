Today's Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News 20-06-2023

1. Kapu movement leader Mudragadda Padmanabham wrote a letter to the Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan in response to the latter's comments made during Varahi Yatra. He denied the allegations on him saying that he is using caste for politics and clarified that he has neither used his caste nor provoked emotions for his political growth. He said that he was only fighting for the restoration of the BC reservation to the Kapu community. Read More

2. On the seventh day of Varahi Padayatra in Kakinada, the Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will hold a meeting with Muslim representatives at 12 PM on Tuesday and interact with them. He will talk with the representatives about the problems they are facing and take complaints. Read More

3. With the devotees flocking to Tirumala in large numbers for tokenless Sarvadarshans, as many as 20 compartments were filled with devotees on Tuesday. The officials said that it would take 12 hours to complete sarvadarshans. Read More

4. Vijayawada: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday came down heavily on Jagan Mohan Reddy government for totally destroying the State during the last four years. Read More

5. VIJAYAWADA: Good news for the people of Andhra Pradesh as the Southwest Monsoon is gradually advancing in some parts of Rayalaseem and Coastal Andhra. Read More



