Devotees rush normal at Tirumala, to take 12 hours for darshan

With the devotees flocking to Tirumala in large numbers for tokenless Sarvadarshans, as many as 20 compartments were filled with devotees on Tuesday. The officials said that it would take 12 hours to complete sarvadarshans.



Meanwhile, about 69,879 devotees visited Tirumala temple and paid their prayers on Monday.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has revealed that the temple hundi has amassed Rs. 3.82 crores yesterday and 29,519 devotees offered their hair as part of their devotion.