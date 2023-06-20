  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Devotees rush normal at Tirumala, to take 12 hours for darshan

Devotees rush normal at Tirumala, to take 12 hours for darshan
x
Highlights

With the devotees flocking to Tirumala in large numbers for tokenless Sarvadarshans, as many as 20 compartments were filled with devotees on Tuesday.

With the devotees flocking to Tirumala in large numbers for tokenless Sarvadarshans, as many as 20 compartments were filled with devotees on Tuesday. The officials said that it would take 12 hours to complete sarvadarshans.

Meanwhile, about 69,879 devotees visited Tirumala temple and paid their prayers on Monday.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has revealed that the temple hundi has amassed Rs. 3.82 crores yesterday and 29,519 devotees offered their hair as part of their devotion.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X